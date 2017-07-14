CenterPointe Bank completes INB merger

INB, a Northwest Bancorporation company and community bank, officially merged July 14 with CenterPointe Community Bank.

INB has locations in Eastern Washington, North Idaho, the Palouse, and Central Washington. CenterPointe’s locations are in Hood River, The Dalles, Bingen and Stevenson.

Current CenterPointe customers should see little change in the way they conduct their banking business until the full system integration is scheduled to occur in November 2017.



As the final conversion date nears, communication will be sent with details regarding checking, loan, debit card, customer lending, and online banking integration with the INB systems. In the meantime, INB will provide up to date information on what to expect at www.inb.com/centerpointe.

“The merger combines two well respected Northwest banks that share a deep commitment to serving their local communities and customers,” said Russ Lee, president and CEO of NBCT and INB, in a press release on July 12. “The companies have very similar core values and a strong reputation for delivering a high level of customer service. In addition, the merger will provide customers with additional banking resources, more diversified financial products and services, new lending opportunities, advanced technologies, and a strong network of banking professionals,” Lee said. “We are excited about this opportunity to bring together two community bank franchises that share very similar philosophies and cultures.

“The Columbia River Gorge is a growing region and as the only locally headquartered community bank in the markets it serves, CenterPointe has a great deal in common with INB. As a larger combined community bank, we believe INB will be even better positioned to provide customers with superior personal service and provide additional banking resources for their communities.”

Former CenterPointe Community Bank President and CEO Mahlon Vigesaa will remain with the company after the official merge date as regional president. Vigesaa said, “This is a win-win for our customers and our employees. The combined company will bring greater resources to meet the needs of our customers and communities while providing growth and development opportunities for our employees.”

Over the years, INB has diversified their product offerings, services, and areas of banking expertise to better serve their customer base. INB is a full-service community bank offering a variety of deposit and investment solutions within personal and business banking. In addition, they offer a full range of commercial, consumer, agricultural, construction, and mortgage loans.