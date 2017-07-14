Columbia Gorge Press releases Marbach calendar

Columbia Gorge Press announces the publication of Peter Marbach’s 2018 Columbia Gorge calendar.

“We are pleased to be able to produce such a high-quality product that highlights the beauty of Peter’s outstanding images,” said Tony Methvin, manager of Columbia Gorge Press. “This is just one example of the diverse printing capabilities we have to offer to customers throughout the Northwest.”

Columbia Riverkeeper has come on board for the 2018 edition as a publications partner.

“Peter Marbach’s photography inspires people to act to protect the places they love,” said Brett VandenHeuvel, executive director of Columbia Riverkeeper. “We are excited to partner with Peter on his beautiful Columbia Gorge calendar. Art and activism go hand in hand.”

“The quality of the product is a testament to the professionalism and attention to detail by the staff at Columbia Gorge Press,” said Marbach. “With so many printing options available today, I choose to keep it local and 100 percent made in the Gorge.”

The calendar is available at bookstores throughout the Gorge and at the Hood River News.

For more information about wholesale purchasing and orders for custom calendars for businesses, contact Columbia Gorge Press at 541-386-1234.