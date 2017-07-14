Crews battle Oneonta, Dry Creek blazes

A one-acre fire that broke out on cliffs west of Oneonta Gorge was contained by Friday. The blaze had prompted trail and closures. The Columbia River Historic Highway between Multnomah Falls and Ainsworth State Park was reopened Thursday.



A much larger fire, the Dry Creek Fire, was burning 337 acres as of Friday. The fire, located about five miles north of Husum, Wash., is half-contained. About 670 personnel are assigned to fight it. The cause is under investigation.

“Oregon has already experienced a number of human-caused wildfires,” said State Fire Marshal Jim Walker. "It's fortunate that no lives have been lost to this point, and we all need to take every precaution to ensure that doesn't happen.”

The OSFM encourages everyone to follow these wildfire prevention guidelines:

• Know fire risks and obey fire restrictions, such as campfire bans.

• Avoid parking or driving on dry grass as hot vehicles can start a wildfire.

• Vehicles are required to have a shovel and fire extinguisher or at least a gallon of water in many areas.

• Do not use candles, fireworks, tiki torches, or other open flames in wildland areas.

• Remember that sky lanterns are illegal in Oregon airspace.

• Dispose of smoking material in deep, sturdy ashtrays.

• Make sure butts and ashes are extinguished with water and sand.

• Never discard butts on the ground or in vegetation.

For more wildfire prevention information and restrictions, visit Keep Oregon Green at www.keeporegongreen.org and the Oregon Department of Forestry at www.oregon.gov.