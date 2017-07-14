HAHRC Beats: Weight control: Stop eating on auto-pilot

Do you often eat on-the-go? Do you suffer from too much body weight? If so, you are not alone. We live in a fast-paced world, full of distraction. Our days are packed, full of checking off our to-do lists. Our phones, TV, work, school related activities, or volunteering all grab our attention. This can often affect our nutrition in a negative way.

For some of us, meals are on the run that we eat quickly. When we do not slow down to eat, the signals from our stomach, eyes and other senses do not tell our brains that we are full. We call this “eating on auto-pilot.” It can lead to carrying too much body weight.

Here are some tips for stopping the auto pilot and eating more mindfully:

• When you eat, sit down and take five. Even the busiest schedule can allow five minutes to pause for a meal. A meal might be a protein bar or fancy prepared meal. In either case, sit down and take five.

• Put down phones, TV, projects or work during meals. Just clearing a small space to pause and eat tells our brains that it is “meal time — pay attention.”

• Try to use your senses. When we eat, we use sight, smell, taste, and sense of touch and even hearing. Try to appreciate the different flavors and textures of the food. Chew slowly. Put your fork down between bites. Slow down.



• Pay attention to portion size. Plan how much you will eat and stick to it. Give your stomach 20 minutes to feel full before you go back for seconds. You might be surprised to find you aren’t hungry anymore.

• Between meals, listen to your body. If you are hungry two to three hours after a meal, stop for a snack with protein and fiber. Examples: half of an apple and 1 tablespoon of peanut butter, or half a cup of broccoli and hummus. If we don’t eat often enough, we get too hungry. Then we make poor food choices later because willpower is out the window.



• Between meals and snacks, drink water. If you find yourself wanting to eat, ask first if you are thirsty, bored, or eating for comfort. If you’re not really hungry, wait to eat until you are.

If you would like some help losing weight and keeping it off, come see us at the Weight Management Clinic. We are located in the Providence Internal Medicine group at 1108 June St., a block south of the hospital in Hood River. For more information, call 541-384-6125. We have been helping adults lose weight, achieve better quality of life and diabetes control since 2015.