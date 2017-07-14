Hood River County Fair returns July 26-29 in Odell

The 2017 Hood River County Fair takes place Wednesday through Saturday, July 26-29, at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road, south of Hood River near the community of Odell. Gates open at 9 a.m. each day; additional attractions begin at noon, and carnival rides begin at 1 p.m.

General admission is $8 per adult Wednesday and Thursday, and $10 per adult on Friday and Saturday. Children aged 6-12 (inclusive) are admitted for $3 every day; children younger than 6 are admitted free. Season tickets are available ($30 for adults, $10 ages 6-12 inclusive). Fair parking is free.

Entertainment kicks off Wednesday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. with a Tom Petty tribute on the park stage. Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on the park stage, it’s a John Fogerty tribute show. Friday evening, Los Patrones De La Tierra Brava performs at 7:30 p.m., before Raza Obrera takes to the main stage on the football field at 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening, Reba & George “So Good Together,” a tribute to Reba McEntire and George Strait, kicks off the evening on the main stage at 7 p.m., before the 2017 fair headliner, country music’s Sammy Kershaw, takes to the stage at 8:15 p.m. Musical performances are free with fair admission.

The fair offers entertainment, activities, food, and fun for all in a scenic location.

Fair books, detailing entertainment, Open Class, 4-H and FFA information and more are now available at Little Bit Ranch Supply, Mid Valley Market, the Odell Post Office, McIsaac’s, Jim’s Market, Columbia Market (Cascade Locks), Hood River Chamber of Commerce, Hood River County Fair Office, Juanita’s, Hood River Library and Columbia State Bank.

Every day is “Bracelet Day” on Cascade Amusements carnival rides. Save money on rides by purchasing a $25 ride bracelet ticket for $20 by Wednesday, July 26 at 5 p.m. Bracelet tickets are available in Odell at the fair office, Mid Valley Market, and Hood River Supply, at McIsaac’s Store and Jim’s Market in Parkdale/Dee, at Juanita’s Market in The Dalles, at Juanita’s Market, Hood River Supply, and Columbia State Bank in Hood River, and at Columbia State Bank in White Salmon.

Each bracelet ticket purchased may be used on any one day of the fair, and is good for rides all day long. Carnival rides begin at 1 p.m. each day, and continue until closing. The fair gates open at noon each day.

•

The fair serves up open class, 4-H, FFA, and commercial exhibits of all kinds, along with carnival rides and midway fun, exotic animals, livestock, daily appearances by performers, special entertainment every evening — including Kershaw on Saturday — activities, and a variety of food.