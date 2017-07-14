Hood River family wins CASA playhouse

The winning ticket for the 2017 CASA playhouse was picked during First Friday on July 7 in downtown Hood River.

The Chown family of Hood River was on hand to accept.

Columbia Gorge CASA acknowledges all those who supported CASA by purchasing raffle tickets as well as event sponsors Cooper West Properties, Adams Construction, Tum-A-Lum, Brown’s Roofing and Columbia Bank.

•

CASA volunteers — Court Appointed Special Advocates — are appointed by judges to watch over and advocate for children in the foster care system; they make sure that children receive needed services, that timelines are met so that children don’t get lost in overburdened legal and social service systems, and that they are placed in permanent, loving homes as soon as possible.

To learn more, contact Susan Baldwin, volunteer manager, or Michelle Mayfield, training coordinator, at 541-386-3468.

