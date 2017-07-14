Letters to the Editor for July 15

Reaction to Senate’s Better Care Reconciliation Act

We are profoundly disappointed by this new bill.

Its proposed Medicaid cuts are deeper and more devastating than the House’s American Health Care Act. It will increase the burden on low-income Americans, dramatically roll back Medicaid, reduce the number of insured, and end coverage for some critical services like mental health. This is not acceptable.

While not perfect, the Affordable Care Act resulted in coverage for an additional 478,000 people in Oregon and 20 million people across the country. That is nothing other than a major success. We can’t go backward — we must preserve access to care.

We believe that health care is a basic human right and we will continue to be a voice for those covered by Medicaid, and all who are vulnerable to losing their coverage. Our mission is to care for all in our community, especially the poor and vulnerable — the very people who would be hit hardest by this bill.

Dave Underriner, chief executive

Providence in Oregon

Portland

Oppose HR 2936

One of the worst forestry bills in recent history is on the floor of Congress, and we are hoping that Congressman Greg Walden will stand up and vote against it. HR 2936 would undermine more than a decade of progress increasing responsible, reliable timber harvests for our communities while protecting our watersheds and wildlife, and it would put a halt to the hard work of the diverse collaborative groups in the Mt. Hood National Forest. Instead of agreeing on a healthy path forward without lawsuits as we have for many years now, we could return to the timber wars of the past, where nobody wins.

Let’s imagine what a timber sale would look like under this law. Areas up to 30,000 acres in size — almost 50 square miles — could essentially be clear-cut with little environmental review or opportunity for the local community to have input. Instead of increasing the cut as we have experienced in recent years, this bill would put a screeching halt to this progress. These unsustainable clear-cuts would wreak havoc on our fish, streams, and wildlife. Lawsuits and protests would break out throughout the Northwest, and It would be your vote that caused the mayhem.

Unbelievably, your fellow House Republicans are expected to pass HR 2936 soon, but please — as my Representative and those who also live in your district — vote no for this horrible bill that would destroy our local streams and fisheries, leaving no forest left behind.

Jeff DeBonis

Hood River

‘Poor babies’

For over a year, CNN has insincerely sent an avalanche of fake news raining down on the oval office. Their strategy? “If we can’t shake him, let’s fake him.” Granted, CNN can really unload an ample amount of fake news on the Donald. But can their pathetic thin-skins survive a fake news retort from the president? Can they recognize satire? Apparently not. When he tweeted these twaddling twerps a video showing the Trumpster body slamming a man with a CNN fake face … they cried so hard their shoes got soaked. Poor babies. Doesn’t the president realize those CNN anchors are not programmed to accept any kind of admonishment, critique or reprimand?

Bill Davis

Hood River

‘Smear attack’

I find it curious that Bonnie New and Martha Verduzco claim that they have personal knowledge that more than 60 people who submitted questions to Rep. Greg Walden after his town hall here in Hood River received no response (Another Voice, July 12). It begs the question: How would they know that unless it was a coordinated, cookie-cutter effort to overwhelm his staff? Rep. Walden spent more than two hours answering questions from the audience, more than twice the time allotted covering everything from healthcare to climate change. Trying to discredit Rep. Walden is part of the Indivisible playbook, the Democratic front group that’s involved in similar efforts around the country. The truth is Rep. Walden’s office has responded to thousands and thousands of emails, calls and letters since the beginning of the year and he’s held town halls in every corner of the district. See this effort for what it is: A coordinated smear attack.

Keely Kopetz

Hood River