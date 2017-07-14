Sheriff Log, July 2 to 8

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

July 4 — Tucker Road — Two males cited and released for assault IV.

July 7 — Parsons Road — Female arrested for domestic assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.

July 8 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Assault reported at a mid-valley business.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

July 4 — Midway Road, 3200 block — Juvenile cited for possession of marijuana.

July 4 — Cascade Locks — Male cited and released for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

July 3 — Bailey Road, 6100 block — Identity theft reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

July 3 — N. Lost Lake Road, 9000 block — Hit and run reported.

July 4 — Baseline Drive and Cooper Spur Road — Deputy investigated a single vehicle crash that had occurred the previous night.

July 7 — Jeannette Road — Deputy responded to a report of a power pole that had been struck by a vehicle.

July 7 — Eastside Road, 2400 block — Hit and run reported.

July 8 — Country Club and Frankton Road — Deputy responded to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

July 3 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested for violating a restraining order and disorderly conduct. The female was lodged at NORCOR.

July 5 — Gilhouley Road, 3100 block — Deputies responded to a reported mental health/drug issue. One male was subsequently arrest on a detainer for parole violation for use of methamphetamine.

July 6 — Hood River — Restraining order violation that occurred July 5 reported.

July 8 — Fourth Street, Parkdale — Male arrested for a probation violation.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

July 2 — Bonneville Drive, 3200 block — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.

July 3 — Laurance Lake — Theft reported.

July 6 — Viento State Parkway — Stolen property reported.

July 8 — Powerdale Hydroelectric Facility — Break in reported.

Sex offenses:

July 8 — Hood River — Deputy took a report of an adult who had sex with a minor.

Other:

July 3 — Kahoe Drive 4300 block — Property owner cited for a Hood River County noise ordinance violation.

July 3 — Forden Road, 800 block — Dog attack reported.

July 8 — Highway 35, 6600 block — Multiple minors were cited for minor in possession of alcohol.