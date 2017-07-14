Tsai on Piano

Portland Piano International presents a free performance by Rising Star pianist Elisabeth Tsai at 2 p.m. on July 16 at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St, Hood River. Tsai, 18, began her musical studies with the cello at the age of 4. She switched to the piano at age 7, and is currently under the tutelage of Professor Alexander Kobrin, a Van Cliburn Competition Gold Medalist. Tsai’s program includes a new work by Oregon Composer Jay Derderian, “Tides I Break,” Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Sonata in B-flat Major, Claude Debussy’s “L’isle joyeuse” and Frederic Chopin’s Fantasie in F minor, Op. 49.