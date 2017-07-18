Entertainment Update for July 19

2017 GorgeGrass July 27-30

GorgeGrass bluegrass festival returns to the Skamania County Fairgrounds with a new name July 27-30. Clair Lynch, The Boxcars, Dry Branch Fire Squad, The Grass Station, Lost Creek, Farmstrong, Slipshod, Green Mountain and the Barndoor Slammers are on the bill. Tickets and camping information at www.StevensonGorgeGrass Festival.com.

Andy T Band at Hoodcrest

A blues dance show featuring Nashville guitarist Andy T, San Francisco vocalist Alabama Mike and Texas blues guitarist Anson Funderberg play Hood River on Saturday, July 29 at Hood Crest Winery. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets $20, all ages. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River; 541-716-0140.

Tauscher plays HR July 23

A house concert featuring Noah Tauscher is coming up Sunday, July 23. Music starts at 7 p.m. Singer-songwriter Tauscher graduated from Hood River Valley High School in 2015 and is studying music composition at University of Miami. 401 Montello, Hood River. Call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011 for more information.

National Live Theater at CCA

National Theatre Live is the National Theatre’s groundbreaking project to broadcast world-class theatre to venues around the world. Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River recently obtained the rights to bring this theatrical experience to the communities of the Gorge. Each broadcast is filmed in front of a live audience in one of the premiere London theatres, with cameras carefully positioned throughout the auditorium to ensure that cinema audiences get the “best seat in the house” view of each production.

Sunday, July 23, noon — Twelfth Night

Saturday, July 29, 7 p.m. — Obsession

Sunday, Aug. 13, noon — Peter Pan

Sunday, Aug. 27, noon — Rosencrantz & Guilderstern are Dead

Sunday, Sept. 10, noon — Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Art & Wine Fusion July 22

On Saturday, July 22, the White Salmon Art & Wine Fusion festival returns featuring the Greenneck Daredevils, The Resolectrics, The Weather Machine, Will West & The Friendly Strangers and more. Music starts at 2 p.m. on the main stage. Street activities include stilt walkers, magicians, and kid activities. Non-tasting entry is $4 for 21-plus years of age and $1 for under. Tasting package includes entrance fee. Located at Rheingarten Park.

Jesse Davis at Solera July 18

Coming up at Solera:

Jesse Davis, Tuesday, July 18, 7-9 p.m.

Based in Brooklyn, Davis’ eclectic sound is best described as Future Soul. Founding “The Nebraska Jones Experiment” as a one woman show on a subway platform, the project has since culminated into a four-track EP that represents the eclectic nature of her sound.

PT Barton, Friday, July 21, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Labeling music isn’t a simple task these days. Come to a PT Barton show and you’ll pass through a landscape that includes alternative, folk, Americana, rock, bluegrass and plain spontaneity. And while each performance is different, the energy and love for the music always comes through.

Noah Peterson, Friday, July 28, 7-10 p.m.

Peterson will be playing "good-for-your-soul" music, using a little bit of technology to turn him and his saxophone into a good-time party for everybody. Expect a mix of jazz, blues, funk, reggae, African, Louisiana blues, R&B, Latin, tropical grooves and more.

Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Dr., Parkdale; 541-352-5500.

Springhouse Ruins Tuesday

Jojami Entertainment and Springhouse Cellar present the Ruins Tuesday Music Series in Hood River. Admission is free and all-ages until 7 p.m., when it becomes $3 entry and 21-plus. Doors are at 5:30 p.m., with a 6 p.m. start time for music.

Tuesday, July 18, Holiday Friends with Siren and the Sea (Pacific Coast Indie Rock)

Tuesday, July 25, Big Bridges featuring Casey Neil, with Victor Johnson

Naughty Sweethearts return

The Naughty Sweethearts, an acoustic duo, are playing in the Gorge on Thursday, July 20 at Rack and Cloth in Mosier (7-9 p.m.), Friday, July 21 at The Lyle Hotel (7-9 p.m.), and Saturday, July 22 at the Hood River Farmers Market.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.