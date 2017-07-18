Nothin' to do? Every day, we’ve got you covered this summer

Summer in the Gorge is like nowhere else: The Mid-Columbia’s wealth of indoor and outdoor happenings amounts to a long list of events, attractions and activities needing a good three months to exhaust, one day at a time. This is your guide to just that.

County Fair comes at the end of July, but the rest of the month holds its own trove of fun. Here is our periodic calendar of one activity to try each day, covering the second half of July:

July 18 — Local fruit is there for the picking: get your cherries at farms on the Fruit Loop. Next up: blueberries and peaches (hoodriverfruitloop.com).

July 19 — Who wears the big shoes on this day? B.J. The Clown, that’s who. See why in his free 5:30 p.m. show, billed as “Super-Sized Comedy” at downtown Hood River Library, all ages.

July 20 — Try the ramps, rings and nooks and crannies of the Children’s Park play structure at Ninth and Eugene (or the playfield next to it) and then attend the 6 p.m. community meeting at the Hood River fire hall, to talk about the future of the play structure.

July 21 — Grab a Kombucha at Gorge Kitchen, on Third Street, and see what’s new across the street on Industrial Way, with the three-block-long mural being painted by Remains Gallery artists Nate Chavez and Nic Vik. The artists are there most evenings; stop and ask them about the project.

July 22 — Movies in the Park at Jackson Park, dusk.

July 22 — Art and Wine Fusion, White Salmon, 2-10 p.m.; 13th annual summer art, wine, cider, spirits, food and music festival. Tasting package online before June 15, $16. After June 15, $20. Tickets available online and at the gate (artwinefusion.com).

July 23 — Keep cool with a game of pool, tabletop shuffleboard, or water pong, in the confines of Whisky Tango on Oak Street.

July 24 — Historic Mt. Hood Town Hall: play games on the large lawn, enjoy the playground, and check out the 2012 mural done by students at New Vision School, a town hall tenant.

July 25 — No lifeguard, but lots of fun and plenty of sandy areas for getting a tan: hit the Waterfront Park beach and enjoy the adjacent playground and trails.

July 26 — Hood River County Fair opens at the fairgrounds. Get your carnival bracelet before July 25 and save (www.hood riverfair.org).

July 27 — County Fair Jackpot ranch sorting. Horses and humans trying to get along, 4 p.m.

July 28 — County Fair FFA- 4-H livestock auction starts at 4 p.m. Prepare to bid.

July 29 — County Fair headliner Sammy Kershaw, 8:15 p.m.

July 30 — Mostly shady Indian Creek Trail, southwest section, starts at the north parking lot of Hood River Valley High School and follows the creek and then crosses Alameda to Barrett Park. Or park at Traner Field on the south end of campus, and pick up the trail from there, just beyond the baseball fields. At that location, see what Golden Eagle Park looks like now (not much) so you can compare it to what it will look like in a few years (much better, thanks to Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District).

July 31 — Drive up to Lost Lake and take a picnic dinner; rent a boat or spend 90 minutes or so walking around this scenic wonder.