Oilers’ successful season comes to an end this week

The Carson Oil-sponsored Hood River Oilers American Legion baseball team has enjoyed one of their most successful summer league seasons in recent history.

The Oilers (16-7) have played very competitively, while having a strong performance in every tournament they’ve entered. The experience gained by the players will reap tremendous benefits next spring when the squad will try to focus on continuing the impressive winning tradition that the Hood River Valley High School Eagles baseball program has established in recent years under Head Coach Erich Harjo.

The Oilers won’t participate in the playoffs and will conclude the season playing in a tournament July 21-23 in Tacoma, Wash. The Oilers play a doubleheader Friday with their first game at 3:30 p.m., followed by a second matchup at 6.

Since the season started in early June, the Oilers have competed in eight-team tournaments every weekend. The Oilers, guided by first-year Head Coach James Nygren and Assistant Coach Jake Williams, went undefeated by winning four games to capture first place at the Big Bang Tournament July 2 at West Linn High School. The Oilers also took second place by winning three of four games at a home tournament in June at HRV’s Traner Field.

“That was a great tournament for us at West Linn,” said Nygren, who is an HRV baseball assistant coach during the spring. “The boys played very good there, they executed well in all phases of the game, and it was very exciting to win that tournament. That was our best tournament of the summer, but we’ve played very well throughout the season. We played very well last weekend and if the ball bounces our way a couple of times, then we could’ve very easily have won three-out-of-four or maybe even won all four games and possibly win the championship. However, that didn’t happen after we lost in the semifinals of the tournament.”

In their most recent action, Hood River posted a 2-2 record at a tournament in Puyallup, Wash., July 14-16. Hood River almost advanced to the finals of the eight-team event, but lost 2-1 in a 12-inning semifinal contest. The Oilers played some academy-style teams that included rosters with generally older players who were extremely talented and probable first-team All-League players on their high school squads in the spring.

“We had some great pitching performances up there, particularly by our ace Trenton Hough, who pitched just an outstanding game in the semifinal,” said Nygren.

The Oilers pitching trio of Hough, Ryan Gray and Brandon Smiley have been the workhorses on the mound this summer. Hough leads the team in innings pitched, strikeouts and he has the lowest earned run average among the Oilers pitching rotation. Nygren has been trying to bolster the lineup with additional help for his talented trio of pitchers to help provide a spark in late innings when the games are still undecided. Juan Luis Jiminez and Derek Homer have stepped up their performance on the mound as well, providing the Oilers with strong relief pitching.

The Oilers took third place in an eight-team event July 7-9 at North Salem High School. The Oilers faced some high-quality teams that also consisted of older players.

“We’re excited about our tournament play and during the week we’ve had a few other games in addition to our practice schedule,” said Nygren. “I’m really happy with the way things are going at this point of the season. I’m happy with the way the kids have stepped up and matured as baseball players in a short amount of time that we have in summer league. At the beginning of the season, we wondered if they had the commitment and desire needed to have a successful season. There’s really no doubt about that now, though, and it’s obvious that they’re focused on playing together as a team.”

A year ago, the Oilers struggled throughout the summer, amassing a 5-21 record by season’s end.

“The experience the kids have gained is invaluable,” said Nygren. “If we didn’t put this group of kids together for a successful summer league season like this, then I’m not even sure how many of these kids would actually be motivated to come back and play baseball again in the spring. We would’ve had to try and rebuild our roster all over again. Working with this group has been really cool. It’s nice seeing the good team chemistry that they’ve developed and the camaraderie that they have. It’s been a very successful summer and there’s a lot of good things that lies ahead for this group of kids over the next few years.”