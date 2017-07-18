Pet of the Week: Morgan is ‘calm and easygoing’

Morgan has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. He’s about 1-2 years old, a 52 pound Am Staff, and he is one sweet, charming, and lovable pup — you just wanna cuddle with this boy.



He's pretty timid at first, but warms up after a bit, and if you have treats, well, let's get the formalities out of the way and start a friendship! Morgan is excellent on a leash, is calm and easy going, has been around young kids and adores them, and when he looks at you with those soulful eyes, you can't hel

p but love him! Morgan prefers a slow intro to other dogs, but again, once that happens, he's fine. Not really playful with them, but doesn't care that they're around.

Morgan would love a home where he'll get some nice walkie-walks, and snuggle-cuddles, and car rides for the heck of it! Morgan is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Morgan is $205.

Since many of our dogs are in foster, we ask that applications be turned in from our website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; we’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions.

Adoption hours are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m.

We offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service.

For more information visit www.24petwatch.com or call 1-866-597-2424.