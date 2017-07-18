Pick of the Week: Children’s Park public meeting July 20

The community is invited to a meeting on Thursday, July 20 to discuss the well-loved, aging Children’s Park at 6 p.m. at the Hood River Fire Hall.

Safety concerns over rotting and damaged posts, railings and other parts led to a one-month closure in May. While the Children’s Park structure is currently re-opened, the recent repairs are only a temporary solution, according to city officials. The first steps towards this replacement will be developing a scope-of-work and request for proposals to seek a qualified company to lead the design process.



The planning group will be holding a community meeting on Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. at the Hood River Fire Hall (1785 Meyer Parkway) to collect input in the scope of work, as well as review current status and future plans in more depth.

For more information, contact Megan Saunders, city council member, at megan.saunders@cityof-hoodriver.com.

Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Hood River Rotary Foundation, PO Box 1187, Hood River, OR 97031 (be sure to note “for Children’s Park” in your check memo).