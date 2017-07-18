Police Log, July July 3 to 5

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 5 — Oak Street — Hood River male arrested and lodged for assault IV and disorderly conduct.
July 5 — Cascade Avenue — Female arrested for domestic assault towards a family member.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
July 3 — Cascade Avenue, 1700 — Crash involving several vehicles occurred near the intersection of Oak and Cascade. The driver of one of the vehicles was cited for careless driving.
July 5 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred in a parking lot July 2.
July 5 — Cascade Avenue, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.
July 5 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Hit and run reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 3 — Cascade Avenue, 2400 block — Hood River male arrested for burglary I, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine
