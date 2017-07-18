Pritchett, Haskins to wed

Katherine Ann Pritchett and Christopher Russell Haskins, both Hood River natives, have announced their engagement. The couple will be married this winter in Hood River. Katherine is a 2009 graduate of Oregon State University and works for the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher is a veteran of the Oregon National Guard and works for BNSF Railway. The couple lives in Odell, and they enjoy spending time with their friends and family.
