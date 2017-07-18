Roots and Branches: Cherry Harvest

Cherry harvest has been exhausting with an “off again, on again” schedule that exasperates workers, farmers and packing houses with its unpredictability. This year it is the market that seems to be the driving source of frustration with little demand for the smaller fruit that has bowed the limbs of cherry trees across the Pacific Northwest. A heavy set produces a smaller cherry, and consequently a less marketable product for the fickle consumer who has been led to believe that bigger is always better. ‘Taint necessarily so.



Fortunately, we thinned our Rainier cherries and although they too are almost a size smaller than previous years, it has kept them in the pleasingly plump range still considered extremely marketable. They are firm, sweet and beautifully colored this year, with only a few cracks from the very early rain. The continuous sunshine has put a marvelous blush on their cheeks but long-term exposure may still cause them to sunburn, pit or soften, forcing us to leave them hanging on the trees. Only time will tell.



It is great to renew the friendships with our sorting crew. Most of the workers have made this valley their home, a place where they feel safe, and their children can thrive in our public schools. We see families regularly in the grocery store, at the doctor’s office, at school and sporting events. Some of the children who have just reached the legal working age are new to us, but familiar to Niko and Kathy, who see them at the high school each day. Their parents are eager to keep them productively engaged, enlisting our support in developing a strong work ethic.

As the employer, there are pros and cons to having this be a teen’s first work experience. Contrary to what many believe, all aspects of raising fruit, from picking to packing and sorting to hauling demand a skilled work force. Teaching new skills in a physically taxing environment while maintaining productivity and the highest level of safety can be a little intimidating to those just entering the workforce. Most teens say that getting out of bed at 5 a.m. is the most difficult of all the skills to master as well as keeping their eyes open the first three hours of the morning.

We like to have fun at the packing house, adding music, singing, the occasional dance demonstration, some good home cooking and a daily raffle to the schedule to provide respite for aching muscles. Conversations range from personal to philosophical. As I have often said, these are our farm families, not seasonal farm employees. I found it interesting that the first question asked by five of our workers this year, from teens to baby boomers, middle aged to seniors was, “What do you think of your president?” That was not a question I was ever asked in the past. Trump has raised the political savvy of our farm families, but trampled their hopes on many different levels. It breaks my heart.

The monotony is occasionally broken when the cherry line is visited by kindergarten recruiters, community health workers, library outreach or transportation and healthy food providers. Simultaneous conversations in Spanish, English and Japanese added to the cacophony of the music, conversation and machinery when visitors from Tsuruta, our sister city in Japan, came to pick up some cherries from founder Ray Yasui’s orchard. Foremost on their mind was eating their fill of juicy ripe Rainier cherries, a delicacy not often available. But Niko had something else in mind. After a brief course in food safety, the group washed their hands, donned the obligatory blue gloves, rolled up their sleeves and stood elbow to elbow with our lovely Latina ladies. The smile-o-graph and laughometers registered off the chart hilarity as this mix of folks from around the world began grabbing cherries as they rolled down the line. It reminded me of the Lucille Ball chocolate factory episode, with cherries frantically being stuffed into mouths, shirt pockets, bags and hats in an effort to keep up. When it was time for Tsuruta folks to board the bus, the ladies serenaded them with “Cielito Lindo,” the non-official love song of Mexico. Then they presented each with a glistening bag of sweet Rainier cherries, “omiyage style” gifts to enjoy on their journey. Our guests exited with a “muchas gracias” and “adios” of their own.



This international aspect of the Tsuruta relationship with Hood River will be carried forward with the recent hiring of Yesenia Castro as the Cultural International Relations coordinator. Daughter of migrant farm workers who decided to make Parkdale their home over 25 years ago, Yesenia will stay for at least a year in Tsuruta, teaching Japanese students English, with a dash of Spanish too. She has much to offer culturally about the diverse community in which she was raised, as well as her world travels to multiple countries throughout her college education, fulfilling her passion to serve others in need.

Yesi tried her hand at sorting on the Yasui cherry line years ago, working with her aunts and cousins when she first came of age. She has excelled in many endeavors in her young life, most recently leading the Latino Regional Health Equity Coalition at the Next Door, Inc. She is a champion for health equity and making the social determinants of health accessible to all.



As our communities have become more cosmopolitan and our appreciation for diversity has grown, it is apropos to have a Latina serving as our cultural representative in Tsuruta. She will broaden the horizon for Tsuruta’s children, as well as bring new insight to our own community when she returns. I wonder if the children of Tsuruta will ask Yesi, “What do you think of your president?” I can only surmise what her response will be.