YESTERYEARS: New Safeway store on Second and Cascade expected in 1947

1917 — 100 years ago

The Apple Growers Association will probably make its first carload shipment of cherries today. The harvesting of this crop has been in progress for several days and will reach its height this week. Reports as to the condition of the crop vary. J.R. Nunamaker, the largest producer in the valley, says that the crop is one of the biggest and the best he has ever had. Others report the crop is very light, although in most cases it is running heavier than was expected a few weeks ago.

1927 — 90 years ago

Quite a number of people who have seen the contents of a display window at the Grange Cooperative store this week have asked N.H. Macmillan just what he is trying to put across. The reasons for their suspicious was a display of several bottles, a bottling machine, caps, malt syrup, Do Little tablets for putting a kick in certain beverages, in fact the window contained everything but the corn, sugar and a still. The mystery was cleared up when Mac explained that the window contained all the ingredients and paraphernalia necessary for the making of root beer at home.

1937 — 80 years ago

Survey of a proposed watergrade highway between Hood River and Mosier is being delayed due to the highwater in the Columbia and strong winds which have made hazardous the crew’s work of taking soundings where it will be necessary to make extensive fills. J.E. Peck, state highway department, says that the survey is for a highway link which will start at the east end of Cascade Avenue in this city, span the Hood River on a bridge north of the present railroad crossing and continue north of the railroad the entire distance to Mosier.

1947 — 70 years ago

Construction of a new building for Safeway Stores on property owned by the company at Second and Cascade streets is expected in the very near future. Baldwin & Wheir, local contractors, will erect the structure, which will measure 92 feet 10 inches by 70 feet 3 inches. It will be a one story, all concrete building with a half basement, measuring 30 by 70 feet 3 inches. Composition roofing will be supported by an arch-rib truss clear span. Two parking areas will be available for patrons. One, located east of the building, will be 103 feet by 100 feet. The other extends north of the building to the corner of Cascade at Second and measures 30 feet by 90 feet. Cost of the building and paving of parking lots amounts to $73,000.

VERBATIM: Building Plan Meeting Set School district officials meet with Architect Palmer Hewlett next Wednesday to review construction plans for new buildings now on the drawing board. During last Wednesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Arnold Bowers said preparations for bond sales were advancing, but there was nothing major to report. An information brochure for potential bond buyers is being prepared now. School board members agreed generally to divide the bond sale into at least two parts. The first issue would be designed to cover immediate expenses. Another part of the bond sale would be delayed in prospect of an improving bond market. Sale date for the bonds has not been set. Board members expect to have a better idea of when money will be needed after Wednesday’s report, and school attorney Vawter Parker said the need will determine the bond sale date. A rural citizens’ group had requested delay on the bond sales pending proposed circulation of a petition seeking a change in building plans. Ray DeHart sent a letter to the board asking if favorable consideration would be given if 2,000 voter names could be collected to change the direction of the building program. He proposed on June 9 to collect the names by July 1, but the petition was not submitted to the board as proposed. Since that time, the board has continued its program as originally planned on preparing the districts $4.2 million building program. The plan calls for building a single new high school for the Hood River Valley near Windmaster Corner, conversion of Wy’east and Hood River high schools to junior high schools, construction of a new west side grade school, and improvements at Parkdale Upper Elementary School. — Hood River News, July 20, 1967

1957 — 60 years ago

A year in her parents’ native land, which she has never seen, is in store for Miss Mitzi Asai, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. S. Asai, route 3, Hood River, an honor graduate of Hood River High School. Miss Asai left earlier this month for the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, where she will spend six weeks of orientation for her teaching position at Shizuoka University teachers’ college, 120 miles from Tokyo on the south coast of Japan. She goes on a Fulbright scholarship believed to be the first awarded any student from Hood River. Foremost in her thoughts of the coming years’ experience is the opportunity to act as a “goodwill ambassador” among the Japanese people, many of whom still cling to deep prejudices where anything American is concerned. Her experiences and those of her family — during World War II and in a detention center and in the years following that — make her especially qualified to give the Japanese-American point of view to her people.

1967 — 50 years ago

1977 — 40 years ago

A new post office for the upper Hood River Valley has been delayed, but it’s far from dead, according to B.W. Luscher, district manager postmaster for this area. Luscher was in Hood River Friday to present a safety award to the Hood River Post Office, and during his visit he reviewed the progress — and the delays — involving an installation to serve the upper valley communities of Mt. Hood and Parkdale. “We have identified but not controlled a site,” he said, and noted that there had been expectations for completion of the post office by this time, but that there had been delays.

1987 — 30 years ago

A 10-year tradition of friendship had been renewed when 19 tired visitors from Tsuruta, Japan, said goodbye to their Hood River hosts and boarded a plane in Portland Friday. They left with memories of three full days packed with activities that took them to places even many Hood River residents take months or longer to absorb. Many of the guests and their wives are involved in fruit tree and rice growing at home, so it was no wonder the trip to the cherry orchard was one of the highlights of the trip. They were turned loose in a cherry orchard on Willow Flat owned by the Yasui family, and they were awestruck at the trees heavily laden with black, luscious cherries.

1997 — 20 years ago

Sprint has announced a nationwide reorganization that will entail job cutbacks in several areas of the country, including Hood River. Sprint officials said Friday they did not know how many jobs will be lost in Hood River, but predicted it would be less than the approximately 100 jobs that have left the community or been eliminated since the telephone company began downsizing 18 months ago.

Oak Avenue will most likely be the next street tackled in the Hood River Urban Renewal District’s downtown renewal program. Thursday the urban renewal agency discussed future project options, including the recommendations from a group of downtown property owners.

2007 — 10 years ago

The City of Hood River and the Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District received word earlier this week that they had been selected for several grants. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department awarded $500,000, the largest amount possible, to the city for the future Waterfront Park. They also announced two separate grants for the parks district. “This is the first year we’ve been awarded one, although it’s the third time we applied,” said Bob Francis, city manager. Francis said this year two strong points put their application over the top: That the city is permit-ready for the development and the change in the waterfront with the November floods. “That the swimming beach was lost became a factor in our favor,” Francis said.

