Service announcements for July 22:

Jewel Sherrell

Jewel Dee Sherrell passed away July 11, 2017, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Jan. 23, 1950, and was 67 years of age at the time of her passing. A viewing will be held at Anderson’s Tribute Center in Hood River, Ore., on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A second viewing will be held at Anderson’s Tribute Center on Monday, July 24 from 9-11:30 a.m. A graveside service will take place at Mt. View Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River, on Monday, July 24 at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Please visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for family.

Reeny Hackman

Nancy "Reeny" Maureen Hackman of Hood River passed away at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore., on July 13, 2017. She was born Dec. 20, 1931. There will be a service in her honor and memory at 2 p.m. on July 22 at the Elks Lodge in Hood River, 304 Cascade Ave. Interment will be private at Mt. View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Please visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for family.

Jason DeGeus

Jason Michael DeGeus was born November 3, 1991, in Hood River, Ore. He died June 18, 2017, and was 25 years old at the time of his passing. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at 3901 Neal Creek Road, Hood River (take exit 64 from I-84, go seven and a half miles up Highway 35, turn left onto Neal Creek Road for about a mile and it will be on the left). Please bring your own lawn chair. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Please visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for family.