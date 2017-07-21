Church News for July 22

Riverside holds outdoor worship July 23

Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ invites community members to join in a spirit-filled worship experience on July 23.

The family-friendly service, which will begin at 10:30 a.m., will be followed by a potluck brunch.

It will take place at the Hood River Marina picnic area — just past the History Museum.



On July 23, there will not be a Sunday service at Riverside’s downtown Hood River location or Bethel’s White Salmon location. For details call 541-386-1412 or visit riversideucc.com or bethelwhitesalmon.org.



St. Mary’s holds Kermes

St. Mary’s Catholic Church will hold a Gran Kermes (carnival) on the church grounds Sunday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature music by Mariachi Los Temerosos and Batalla M5, Mexican food and drinks such as Antojitos Mexicanos, and family fun.

All are welcome to attend.

VBS calendar

Covenant Christian holds “Passport to Mission” Vacation Bible School July 17-21 from 9 a.m. to noon for students ages 5-12. To register, visit Coventhr.org.

River of Life Assembly will hold “Galactic Starveyors” VBS July 31-Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Free; open to kids going into kindergarten to sixth grade. Music, games, prizes, snacks and God’s story. When registering, please note any special needs. Register online at rolahr.org/vbs.

