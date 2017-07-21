Eagle Creek fire flares up

A smoldering wildfire near Eagle Creek Trail flared back up Wednesday, growing this week by an estimated 5 to 7 acres.

Residents in the Cascade Locks area saw prominent smoke clouds early Friday morning.

Jessica Bennett, Cascade Locks Fire Chief, said she received reports from the U.S. Forest Service that the fire grew by about 5-7 acres.

Trail closures have extended to the wilderness boundary line, about five miles up Eagle Creek Trail. Previously, the trail was closed near the eight mile mark.

The fire broke out July 4 atop a steep basalt cliff west of the popular trail in westernmost Hood River County.

It smoldered at 6-7 acres while crews monitored the fire and helicopters dropped water on it. Bennett explained that USFS has taken the lead fighting the fire.

As of Friday morning, Cascade Locks firefighters are not assisting in combating the blaze because it’s burning in wilderness lands far from the city — and in a steep area in old growth forest.

“It’s in pretty terrible terrain,” Bennett said.