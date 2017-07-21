Fundraiser now on for Criterion School repairs

A little bit of Wasco County history graces the Oregon State Fairgrounds: The 1912 one-room Criterion School from southern Wasco County. The schoolhouse was moved to the fairgrounds in 1976 and is now in need of help.

Last summer, the roof of the schoolhouse began to fail after 40 years of serving Oregon as a tribute to public education and honoring one-room schools, a news release stated. Water damaged the ceiling and floor, and the building may not survive another winter.

The building was moved over 200 miles from its site south of Maupin for the 1976 Bicentennial Celebration. It had to be cut in half to get across one of the bridges, said a press release. The building was reassembled at the fairgrounds, repainted, and the roof replaced. Last year, over 3,600 visitors were hosted by 74 volunteers and friends of the Oregon Retired Educators Association during the fair.

Oregon Retired Educators Association, with the help of key allies, are launching a fundraiser to save the Criterion Schoolhouse. The goal is to raise $28,000 by mid-August in order to be ready for the 2017 State Fair. The fund will replace the roof, address ADA accessibility issues, remove lead paint, repaint the building inside and out, refresh the schoolhouse bell, and repair the ceiling and flooring.

Any funds raised beyond meeting this list of priority needs will go to a dedicated building repair fund designed to sustain the facility into the future.

Donations may be sent to “CCREA Unit 39” c/o Pat Eck, 11502 S.E. Washington St., Portland, OR 97216 or online following instructions on the website oreaweb.com.

Donations are tax-deductible. The EIN number for Oregon Retired Educators Association is 93-6031396.

The Wasco County Historical Society board of directors has endorsed this project to preserve the Criterion Schoolhouse. Although currently located in Salem and a popular exhibit at the State Fair, it represents the many one-room schools that served Wasco County before good roads and district consolidations marked their closure.