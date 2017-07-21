Groups host July 26 forum on Westside Plan

The local advocacy groups will host an event on July 26, “What’s Up With Westside? A Forum on Hood River’s Future,” at the Columbia Center for the Arts, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Heather Staten, executive director, Hood River Valley Residents Committee, which sponsors the forum along with Liveable Hood River.

Staten will give an overview of Westside Area Project and process being conducted by the City of Hood River, with an emphasis on zoning and planning for parks, roads, housing, and pedestrian and bike paths.

Panelists will be Joel Madsen, Mid Columbia Housing Authority executive director; Mike Kitts, a local developer; Mark Hickok, Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation executive director; Bonnie New, Aging in the Gorge Alliance (land use and transportation for seniors); and Megan Ramey and Jonathan Graca — bicycle-pedestrian and multi-modal planning.

Anyone wishing to submit questions ahead of time for the panelists to address may send them to heather@hrvrc.org.

Staten said, “There have been so many questions from the public about the Westside Area Concept Plan that Livable Hood River and Hood River Valley Residents Committee have decided to put on a public forum with a panel of speakers to help get more information into the conversation.”