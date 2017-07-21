iPad Video camp registration due soon

Ten students will have an opportunity to participate in an iPad video storytelling camp, scheduled Aug. 17-Sept. 1 at Columbia Gorge Community College, The Dalles campus, with videographer Sean O’Connor.

The camp is open to middle school, high school and community college students.

Students will make two short documentaries from start to finish, including developing the story, filming, editing and creating the musical score. Camp runs from 6-8 p.m. and all day Fridays. Cost is $30, and registration is due by July 28.

For more information or to register, contact Ann Harris, OSU Extension, at 541-386-3343 ext.38228.