Museum Tea was a family affair

The tea party held July 13 at The History Museum of Hood River County — a fundraiser that highlighted the museum’s current exhibition of wedding gowns — was a success, writes museum volunteer Maureen Lauran.

One family in attendance was the Radliff clan, represented by multiple generations.

“The wedding gown we have on the platform in the middle of the exhibition was worn by Dorothy Radliff for her wedding on July 4, 1941.

“The woman on the left in this photo was the matron of honor at that wedding, Madeleine Edwards, and the woman on the right is Laurie Radliff Branson, the bride’s youngest daughter.

“The dress was worn by a second bride, Eileen Bostwick, on Sept. 6, 1946.”

Besides Edwards and Branson, the Radliff table included granddaughter Jill Radliff House, granddaughter Jody Radliff Loop, and daughter-in-law Teri Radliff, she said.