Police Log, July 3 to 16

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

July 7 — Ninth Court — Manager of an apartment complex was issued a citation for harassment after a physical altercation with a tenant.

July 8 — 12th Street — Officer interviewed a female at the emergency room regarding an assault that had occurred.

July 9 — College Road — Male arrested for domestic assault towards his girlfriend.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

July 6 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. In the same incident, another Hood River resident was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence and a probation violation detainer.

July 7 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Three adult males were lodged at NORCOR on charges ranging from unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession/concealment of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and a post-prison detainer out of Multnomah County.

July 10 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block —Drug paraphernalia seized for destruction.

July 10 — E. Port Marina Drive, 300 block — Hood River male arrested for possession of methamphetamine and lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

July 5 — Railroad Avenue, 0-100 block — Criminal mischief III reported.

July 5 — Sherman Avenue, 0-100 block — Officer took report of a civil issue that emasculated into a trespass and possible assault/harassment.

July 5 — 12th Street, 800 block — Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct II and criminal trespass II.

July 6 — Ninth Street, 1200 block — Property damage reported. The damage appeared to be a BB pellet hole in a residential window.

July 9 — Columbia Street, 1300 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct in the city.

July 9 — Eighth Street — Restraining order violation and criminal mischief reported.

July 15 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Graffiti reported (criminal mischief).

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

July 7 — Hood River — A The Dalles resident was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Breath samples were provided, which were above the legal limit.

July 9 — Hood River — Female arrested in a restaurant parking lot for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

July 16 — I-84 at exit 63 — Milwaukie, Ore., resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

July 5 — Rand and Cascade — Hit and run reported. This resulted in damage to a vehicle and the other driver’s information was not obtained.

July 5 — 12th Street, 1100 block — Traffic crash reported in which a FedEx truck struck two post boxes in front of a store. Insurance information was gathered and the U.S. Postal Service notified.

July 5 — 13th and State — Non-injury traffic crash reported.

July 7 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a vehicle that struck a set of mailboxes in a parking lot. The property manager was notified.

July 7 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Hit and run reported.

July 8 — Button Bridge Road near Marina Way — Officer investigated a non-injury motor vehicle accident.

July 11 — State Street near Ninth — Non-injury motor vehicle accident reported.

July 11 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run reported that had occurred in a store parking lot and caused $400 in damages.

July 12 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred on June 22.

July 13 — Columbia Street, 1200 block — Abandoned/unlicensed vehicle impounded.

July 13 — W. Cascade, 2200 block — Wisconsin residents reported damage to their rental car (hit and run).

July 14 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Officer took a report of a non-injury motor vehicle accident.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

July 14 — Fourth Street, 100 block — Hood River resident arrested for a valid warrant out of Hood River Municipal Court.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

July 3 — Fourth Street, 100 block — A bronze medal from the Dublin, Ireland, Special Olympics was reported as stolen.

July 5 — N. Portway Avenue, 400 block — Wallet containing personal identification and credit cards reported as lost or stolen.

July 7 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Theft of a dog from a vehicle reported.

July 9 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Female cited for shopping at a local business.

July 10 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A juvenile was cited for shoplifting.

July 11 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Officer took a report of a stolen or lost cell phone.

July 13 — Second Street, 200 block — Theft of oxycodone reported.

July 14 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Goldendale male reported his wallet had been stolen from his vehicle.

July 15 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A Hood River transient was cited and released for theft III.

July 15 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Two males were reported to have stolen several electronic items.

July 15 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

July 16 — Hood River — Male arrested for stealing frozen yogurt and refusing to pay for it.

Other:

July 3 — Wasco Street, 900 block — Officer responded to a report of a kidnapping, which ended up being a scam.

July 4 — 12th and May —iPod reported as found.

July 4 — Hood River — Hood River male cited and released for reckless endangering.

July 4 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer responding to a dog at large was bitten while attempting to put it into a car.

July 5 — Cascade Avenue, 1900 block — Officer responded to a brush fire next to a local restaurant, which had spread to the side of the building. Hood River Fire responded and put the fire out before it spread to the interior of the building.

July 12 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Transient male cited for urination near a tree (code violation).

July 14 — Second Street, 200 block — Found wallet turned in to the police department.

July 15 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male reported he had lost his food stamp card.