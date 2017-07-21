The Porch: July 22

WELL SAID: “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” — Anne Frank

WELL DONE: Hydration during the July 4 parade was the task for Andy Serak, and a standing offer. While on the Santoyo Construction flat-bed, Serak did a balancing act as he struggled to stay on two feet while standing over a kiddie pool filled with ice. He repeatedly bent down and handed out bottles of water, which other volunteers gave to parade-watchers.

DEPARTMENT OF ‘SINKING IN’: Benjamin Sheppard always knew it was a four-year term, but sometimes hearing words said out-loud by someone else just gives you pause: It was all going smoothly when Sheppard took the oath of office July 12 to serve on Hood River County School District Board of Directors, administered by superintendent Dan Goldman.

Then Goldman got to the part about “… and serve until 2021 …”

Sheppard stopped a moment, and said, “Wait — when?”

And he completed the oath.

PAINTING THE TOWN … yellow? A truck did some tread-painting recently on the newly-lain double line on Oak Street and Front Street. It’s one of the biggest such highway smears you’ll see anywhere, courtesy of a truck driver who ignored the ODOT signs and orange cones. While the street is located in the city, it was a state crew that put down the paint; officially this is a state highway. ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton said the excess paint should fade in a few weeks, but if it does not a crew will come in with black paint. “We’ll keep an eye on it,” he said.

— Kirby Neumann-Rea