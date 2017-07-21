Recreation: overhaul underway at Golden Eagle Park

Golden Eagle Park at Hood River Valley High School has entered its transformation from an overgrown patch of land into a multi-use public destination.

The park, managed by Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District, will sport various athletic courts and community elements like picnic shelters once complete.

Traner lot closed Drivers should avoid the gravel lot leading from Indian Creek Road to Hood River Valley High School’s ballfields, which is expected to remain closed until early fall. The area will be off limits to the public while construction continues on Golden Eagle Park.

A crew with James Dean Construction Inc. broke ground on the property July 14. The contracted company based in White Salmon was awarded the Parks District’s project bid earlier this summer.

On Wednesday morning, chainsaws buzzed and a mechanical loader piled up logs — a scene of change for the wooded property between Traner Field and Indian Creek Road.

Mark Hickok, HRVPRD director, said construction will likely wrap up in early fall.

In the meantime, the gravel parking lot leading to the school baseball fields is closed to the public, cordoned off by a closure sign and orange tape. Hickok noted that drivers are being directed to the main HRVHS lots off Indian Creek Road instead.

Hood River County has leased the 3.75-acre park to the school district since the late 1970s. In spring 2016, leaders at the parks district and other community members introduced concepts for the Golden Eagle overhaul.

Explaining how the project was funded, Hickok said, “Golden Eagle Park is being constructed with a mix of system development charges, (Parks District) General Fund, and donations matched by a $496,000 Local Government Grant from the State of Oregon.”

About $41,000 in SDCs went towards the project, he said.

Features at the park will include:

Two lighted tennis courts, three pickle ball courts, two bocce ball courts, two picnic shelters, a restroom, a larger, paved parking lot and a bike skills area. The park will tie into the south leg of Indian Creek Trail with a relocated trail and fitness elements, according to a HRVPRD web post.

Crews have been installing utilities as well as moving ground at Golden Eagle, leveling out the former undergrowth as a level, buildable area.

After courts and other elements are built, the next phase begins; replacing the gravel lot next to Traner Field with fresh pavement, nearly doubling the number of parking spaces to 98.

The lot will form an “L” shape, starting where the normal lot begins and extending around the two tennis courts, according to project diagrams. The restroom facility will sit along the lot, at a central area of the park.

A post-project addition will be a bike skills area. Hickok expects the parks district will bring on volunteers from HRATS (Hood River Area Trail Stewards), a bike and trails group, for that endeavor. The school district has also voiced plans to re-orient the ballfields following Golden Eagle’s completion, making improvements at Traner Field.