Sheriff Log, July 9 to 15

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

July 9 — Collins Road — Female arrested for domestic felony assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.

July 10 — Tucker Road — Deputy dispatched to an assault.

July 15 — Baseline Drive — Male arrested for two counts of assault IV, disorderly conduct II and criminal mischief III. He was lodged at NORCOR.

July 15 — Dee Highway — Domestic assault reported. A subject was arrested and lodged at NORCOR.

July 15 — Tucker Road — Deputy responded to a report of a domestic assault. A male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for the crimes of domestic assault IV and domestic strangulation.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

July 11 — Belmont Drive, 3700 block — Male contacted regarding a trespass and criminal mischief complaint.

July 11 — Ehrck Hill Road, 3000 block — Male contacted regarding a criminal mischief complaint.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

July 14 — Highway 35, 4600 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

July 9 — Parkdale — Deputies cited and released a Parkdale male for misdemeanor driving while revoked.

July 9 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Hit and run reported.

July 12 — Cooper Spur Road — Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance involving a juvenile. A female juvenile was subsequently cited for no operator’s license and reckless endangering.

July 12 — Ehrck Hill Drive — A vehicle parked on a railway crossing was towed.

July 14 — Odell — Deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

July 9 — SW WaNaPa Street, 5300 block — Transient male arrested for an outstanding warrant.

July 15 — SW Oneonta Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for a probation violation.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

July 10 — Dethman Ridge Road — Male contacted regarding a theft complaint.

July 12 — Alexander Drive, 4900 block — Theft reported.

July 15 — N.E. Forest Lane, 800 block, Cascade Locks — Bike theft reported.

Other:

July 10 — Lost Lake Road, 5100 block — Deputy responded to a report of an out of control juvenile. The juvenile was left at the residence with a parent.

July 14 — Country Club Road, 700 block — Found property reported.

July 14 — AGA Road, 3400 block — Dog injuring another dog reported.