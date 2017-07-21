Sports briefs for July 22

ICMGA holds Men’s Club Championship

The Indian Creek Men’s Golf Association held their annual Men’s Club Championship at Indian Creek Golf course on Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16, 2017. Jake Morgan was able to defend his 2015 and 2016 titles by sinking a 50-foot eagle putt after his tee shot reached the front of the short par 4 18th hole, to pull into a tie with the clubhouse leader Paul Armerding, and then was able to sink a seven-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole after Armerding left his 25-foot birdie attempt three feet short, to retain the title. Morgan started the final day with a four-stroke lead but ran into some trouble on the second nine before his sensational finish. The next ICMGA event is a two-man scramble-chapman format on Saturday, July 29. Final results are as follows: Champion: Morgan. Senior Champion: Armerding. A Flight: First Gross: Armerding; Second Gross: Steve Tessmer; Low Net: Kevin Morgan. B Flight: First Gross: Phil Cannell; Second Gross: Jay Webber; Low Net: Gene Aslin. C Flight: First Gross: Jim Slusher; Second Gross: Brian Fallow; Low Net: Jim Nichols.

Cardio Tennis Drill Class changes locations in August

Cardio Tennis Drill Class will change locations beginning in August, from the May Street courts to the Oak Grove courts. Players of all abilities are invited to enjoy fun, high-energy tennis and burn as many as 1,000 calories in one class. Class meets every Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. Drop-in for $5 per session, or purchase a punch card for the summer. Drill class ends in Aug. 26. For more information, visit the Hood River Community Tennis Facebook page.

HMGA holds club championship

The Hood River Men’s Golf Association recently held its club championship tournament. This year the club held two tournaments. One was for any member with the winner becoming club champion. The second was for members over 60 and was held on two consecutive Wednesdays. Each section was a nine-hole segment. The new club champion is Kevin Hay. The winner of the net portion was Bill DeBorde. Kevin also won both KPs, while Gary Solman won the long drive contest. The senior division was won by George Smith while Harold McBain took second, Denver Mason took third, and Leonard Hickman placed fourth. The same two holes were used for KPs on both days. DeBorde and Hickman won the first day while Harold McBain won both the second day. HRMGA’s next tournament is Aug. 13 and is a par 3 tournament. Any golfer with a handicap, or one who prefers to play scratch, is invited to play. Starting time will be 8 a.m. Signups need to be prior to the previous Friday.