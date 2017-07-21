Summer fun: a look ahead

Looking for fun later this summer? Here are four ideas:

Aug. 4 — Dr. Seuss Summer Production

This free program is offered at Columbia Center for the Arts; RSVP at 541-387-8877. After a two-week summer arts workshop where students will use physical theater, creative staging, set design, and tech to recreate a Seuss original, they will put on the production filled with wacky rhymes and big adventures for you. Directed by Sullivan Mackintosh.

Aug. 14-18 — ‘Invention Camp’

Oregon State University is offering a free summer camp for middle schoolers in the Gorge.

Invention Camp takes place at Columbia Gorge Community College, The Dalles campus, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Transportation will be provided from Wy’east Middle School, Hood River Middle School, Mosier School and The Dalles Middle School.

The camp includes snacks and lunch, and is open to all incoming students grades 6-9.

To register, call Ann Harris, OSU Extension, at 541-386-3343 ext. 38228

Aug. 26 — “Thumbelina,” by The Oregon Shadow Theater

Part of the performance series “poTENtial” at Columbia Center for the Arts, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Individual event tickets are $20 adults and $15 seniors and students, available online at columbiaarts.org or in the Art Center Gallery.

Sept. 17 — Kids Triathlon

The Gorge Kids Triathlon returns to Waterfront Park in Hood River. All elementary-aged kids are encouraged to join us for a fun, non-competitive and safe triathlon. Kids can run or swim across the swim beach, then choose from various length bike and run courses.



Proceeds from the event promote health and fitness by enhancing the physical education programs in Hood River County elementary schools.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and participants should be ready for the opening ceremony and pre-race instructions at 9:45 a.m. by the swim beach. Food vendors will be on site selling snacks, coffee, and other refreshments.

Register online at www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/communityed. Sign up before Sept. 14 for the pre-registration fee of $20. Fee is $30 on the day of the event. More at www.gorgekidstri.com.