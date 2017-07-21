Two sworn in at Port, one to go

The Hood River Port Commission swore in two elected commissioners Tuesday evening: Ben Sheppard and John Everitt.
A third new commissioner, Dave Meriwether, could not attend the session and will undergo the welcoming rite at the port’s Aug. 1 meeting. Above, Jean Hadley with the port administers the oath of office to Sheppard and Everitt individually.
The panel also appointed its two remaining incumbent commissioners to leadership roles: Hoby Streich as president and Brian Shortt as vice-president.
At the general meeting, the port tackled right-of-way legal fixups at Ken Jernstedt Airfield and discussed a pending agreement with Crystal Springs Water District for solutions to fire flow issues at Lower Mill Development District in Odell.
