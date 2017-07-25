Entertainment Update for July 26

Andy T Band at Hood Crest

A blues dance show featuring Nashville guitarist Andy T, San Francisco vocalist Alabama Mike and Texas blues guitarist Anson Funderburg play Hood River on Saturday, July 29 at Hood Crest Winery. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets $20, all ages. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River; 541-716-0140.

Blues Cabaret at Griffin House

Sunday sessions at the Griffin House continue July 30 with the return of Blues Cabaret and featuring Dave Fleschner, writer, composer, arranger, singer and serious pianist from Portland, Nashville session man Billy Mixer and singer/songwriter Laura Berman adding “soul-touching vocal power.” Blues Cabaret is a “heart-rending, knee-slapping ride through love lost and gained.” Tickets and details at Eventbrite.com.

‘Big River Blues’ at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, July 25, Al & Kenny's Tuesday Taps & Tunes, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, July 28, Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 29, Take Two, 7-10 p.m.

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Chihuahua Desert at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Chihuahua Desert, Friday, July 28 6-9 p.m.

Escape to the musical stylings of Chihuahua Desert, and experience the best Borderline Fiesta and western music around! Country and South-of-the-Border classics are a crowd-favorite, also with a splash of refreshing original music.

Ryan Kolberg, Friday, Aug. 4, 6-9 p.m.

Creative original tunes and a unique spin on some classic covers of any era.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Kid approved ‘Rock and Roll’

Save the date: Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m. for a Hood River Library Rock and Roll show with Mo Phillips and his band performimg mom-approved jams, which include "Hot Lava" and "Roller Skate Banana Peels." (Parents: try not to embarrass your kids by dancing during the show.) Free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535.

Open Mic at the White Buffalo

Thursday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m., it's Open Mic on the White Buffalo patio with sound and lighting by John Cyparski. Come out to play, dine and dance. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

2017 GorgeGrass July 27-30

The Gorge’s premier bluegrass festival returns to the Skamania County Fairgrounds with a new name — and the best in national and regional bluegrass acts July 27-30. Clair Lynch, The Boxcars, Dry Branch Fire Squad, The Grass Station, Lost Creek, Farmstrong, Slipshod, Green Mountain and the Barndoor Slammers are on the bill. Tickets and camping information at www.StevensonGorgeGrassFestival.com.

Dixon, Garoutte at Stonehedge

It’s Moe Dixon and Kit Garoutte every Wednesday in July, out on the patio from 6:30-9 p.m. Folk, rock and stories from the road. Stonehedge Gardens, 3405 Wine Country Ave., Hood River; 541-386-3940.

