Father’ recipes inspire brothers at new Pho River Wok and Grill

Brothers Jesse, James, and Macky Keopaseuth reunite to open Pho River Wok and Grill in Hood River.

Pho (pronounced fuh) is a traditional, aromatic, nutritious Vietnamese soup customized and cultivated throughout Southeast Asia, refined by each family in their specific region. Inspired by the dishes they knew and loved as children, Pho River Wok and Grill creates a unique culinary experience similar to what their father, Lone, would cook for them, the brothers wrote in a press release.

The menu features dishes from their collection of family recipes from the cuisines of Vietnam, Thailand, and Laos, such as a generous portion of beef rice noodle soup served with fresh bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno slices, and lime. Customer favorites include the Tom Kha soup, drunken noodles, salad rolls, grilled lemongrass chicken, and the refreshing green papaya salad.

The brothers support each other on all aspects of the restaurant. They say it’s family and customers alike that keep them smiling every day. “When people step into this building, it’s not just another restaurant they are walking into, it’s a second home,” said Jesse.

Pho River Wok and Grill is located at 1810 Cascade Ave., and now serves beer and wine. Restaurant hours are every day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5-9 p.m. for dinner. Pho River is closed on Wednesdays.