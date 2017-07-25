Green Drinks focuses on fossil fuel threats

Gorge Owned’s next Green Drinks event will be Aug. 7 at the Griffin House in Hood River from 5:30-7 p.m.

Learn why the Columbia is a target for fossil fuel exports and how river communities have bagged major victories against the deep-pocketed fossil fuel industry, says a press release. Columbia Riverkeeper’s Staff Attorney Lauren Goldberg will present on how fracked gas projects, coal export, and oil-by-rail threaten the Columbia River. Learn how the public is fighting back — from grassroots organizing, to cutting-edge lawsuits, to advocating for new laws to protect public safety, clean water, and strong salmon runs. Get inspired and informed during Columbia Riverkeeper’s talk at Green Drinks.

This event is co-sponsored by Columbia Riverkeeper and gorgecurrent.com. Cost of admission is a $5 suggested donation, waived for Gorge Owned members.

The event is sponsored by Gorge Owned and member businesses, Green Drinks is a monthly networking event that aims to raise awareness about environmentally friendly business practices while providing a quality networking opportunity for members of the community.