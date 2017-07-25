Healthcare town hall July 25 at HR Armory

A town hall on healthcare in Oregon is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on July 25 at Hood River Armory, 1590 12th St. on the Heights. The forum is one of several around Oregon hosted by the advocacy group OurOregon.

During the 2017 legislative session, Gov. Kate Brown signed into the law the Oregon Healthcare Protections Bill (HB 2391), which protects Medicaid coverage and reduces premiums for more than half a million Oregonians.

Citizens will gather to discuss the state and fate of the healthcare in Oregon and what rolling back the Oregon Healthcare Protections Bill would mean for their families.

Oregon Republicans are attempting to roll back those protections by collecting signatures for proposed ballot Referendum 301, according to a press release from OurOregon (ouroregon.org).

Spokeswoman Katherine Driessen said the measure “would take healthcare coverage away from 375,000 Oregonians and increase premiums by 6 percent for those who purchase insurance individually.”

According to a Eugene Register-Guard article by Kristena Hansen, “Republican Reps. Julie Parrish, Cedric Hayden and Sal Esquivel filed initial paperwork (in early July) for a voter referendum on House Bill 2391, which Gov. Kate Brown signed … If they can gather nearly 59,000 valid signatures before its effective date in 90 days or so, the bill would be placed on hold until voters decide its fate, potentially during a special election on Jan. 23.”

Driessen added, “OurOregon and a lot of health advocacy groups think the referendum is a bad idea because it would throw our healthcare system into chaos

and jeopardize coverage for those 350,000-plus Oregonians.”