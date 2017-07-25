0

Kermes at St. Mary’s

A family enjoys ice cream next to the “Dora the Explorer” bouncy house.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
As of Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Fellowship, food, games and music combined in Sunday’s Kermes, or carnival, on the grounds at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Belmont Avenue. On the futbol pitch next to the stage, two Ligua Mexicana teams played. The church’s fir grove, combined with agua frescas, rasposas and other cool refreshments, kept hot temperatures at bay. The quarterly Kermes events are fundraisers for church programs.

Aurelio Marquez makes tacos.

Hood River’s Banda Nueva Generacion, top (whose members range in age from 7 to their 30s), performed Banda music. Other acts included Los Temerosos (mariachi) and the Norteno group Triangulo Dorado.

Trejo prepares a mango rasposa, an icy fruit and cream treat.

