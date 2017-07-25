Kermes at St. Mary’s

Fellowship, food, games and music combined in Sunday’s Kermes, or carnival, on the grounds at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Belmont Avenue. On the futbol pitch next to the stage, two Ligua Mexicana teams played. The church’s fir grove, combined with agua frescas, rasposas and other cool refreshments, kept hot temperatures at bay. The quarterly Kermes events are fundraisers for church programs.
