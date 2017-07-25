Pick of the Week: Westside forum July 26

An informational meeting about the Westside Area Concept Plan — a study by the City of Hood River to prepare for future growth — takes place Wednesday, July 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River.

The forum is hosted by Hood River Valley Residents Committee and Livable Hood River, who will bring together a diverse panel of regional experts to explain various pieces of this puzzle, according to a press release.

Hear a short presentation from each panelist about how things like parks, roads, housing, zoning, and pedestrian/bike paths happen. Come with questions for the panel and make this public process even better with your participation.

To submit questions in advance, contact Heather Staten, executive director, Hood River Valley Residents Committee, at heather@hrvrc.org.