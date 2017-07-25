Police Log, July 17 to 23

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

July 18— W. Cascade — Juvenile female issued a citation for domestic assault after causing injury to her mother after a physical altercation. She was cited into juvenile court and released.

July 18 — Highway 35 and Dock Road — Transient male arrested for domestic assault. The male was medically cleared for a BAC registering .32 percent and lodged at NORCOR.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

July 16 — Hood River — Male cited for unlawful possession of marijuana (under 21 years of age).

July 22 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A resident of White Salmon was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and a valid Hood River Circuit Court warrant.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

July 18 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hood River resident arrested for criminal trespass II.

July 21 — Industrial Avenue, 600 block — Criminal mischief to a vehicle, resulting in damage, reported. The owner’s vehicle was scratched while parked.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

July 17 — Sieverkropp Drive, 800 block — Abandoned vehicle towed that had been tagged and ticketed on July 11.

July 17 — State near Third — Non-injury motor vehicle crash investigated.

July 18 — May Street, 3700 block — Abandoned vehicle reported.

July 19 — Cottage lane, 2800 block — Hit and run with vehicle damage to the passenger side reported.

July 20 — Second Street, 100 block — Hit and run reported.

July 22 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Hit and run reported at a drive-thru.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

July 17 — State Street, 300 block — Officer took a call in regards to a female currently in court with three felony warrants. The female was arrested and transported to NORCOR, where she was booked.

July 20 — Second Street, 100 block — A Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Hood River County.

July 20 — Hood River — A resident of California was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding Multnomah County warrant.

July 21 — Eugene Street, 2100 block — Hood River female arrested for a probation violation.

July 21 — N First Street, 100 block — Male arrested on a warrant for parole violation.

July 21 — Hood River — Transient male cited and provided a Corvallis Municipal Court date at the request of the issuing agency.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

July 20 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — It was reported that a female took items from a shelf and returned them for the money.

July 20 — 22nd Street, 1700 block — Hood River resident contacted regarding a theft.

Other:

July 19 — Dee Highway 6000 block — Hood River resident cited and released for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

July 19 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Hood River resident cited and released for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

July 19 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Juvenile male cited and released for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

July 19 — Fourth Street, 100 block — Hood River resident was cited and released for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

July 23 — Second Street, 100 block — Male cited for public urination.