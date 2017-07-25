Riverside earns Wine Spectator Restaurant Award

For the seventh year in a row, Riverside has been honored for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2017 Restaurant Awards. The restaurant is recognized with an Award of Excellence among other winners from around the globe as a top destination for wine lovers, according to a press release.

Wine Spectator is a nationally renowned wine-focused magazine reaching over three million readers worldwide. The brand also includes the website winespectator.com. The 2017 award indicates Riverside’s wine list features “a well-chosen selection of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style,” according to Wine Spectator.

The Award of Excellence gives a specific nod to Riverside’s Oregon and Washington inclusions, as well as its inexpensive selections. Riverside typically offers 120 selections, while maintaining an inventory of over 1,200 bottles.

“It’s an honor to receive this award over and over. I credit our wine director Carl McNew for the dynamic, comprehensive wine list for Riverside,” said Best Western Plus Hood River Inn General Manager Chuck Hinman. “Carl pursues the right mix of wines to match our food, offering a well-rounded, impressive selection in a range of prices.”

Close to 2,300 restaurants worldwide received Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards this year, which the magazine has bestowed since 1981.

“As the Columbia Gorge AVA grows in size and diversity, Riverside gains more opportunity to enhance its wine list with regional vintages,” said McNew. “It’s been a fun and rewarding role to bring this great selection to Riverside’s diners.”



Award winners, noted on the Wine Spectator website, will be featured in the August issue, online and on the Wine Spectator’s app. Riverside’s award listing can be found at restaurants.winespectator.com/restaurant/1891/riverside.

Riverside has also been acknowledged with Oregon Wine Press’s 2016 A-List Regional Spotlight winner, the pinnacle of the regional award it’s received for several years running. This award provides consumers guidance on restaurants that feature diverse, broad selections of Oregon wines, with wine lists evaluated for breadth, depth and balance, as well as specific selections.

Riverside is located at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.

— Contributed by PaigeWorks Design