Sheriff Log, July 16 to 22

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

July 18 — SW WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Deputies investigated a domestic disturbance complaint from a motel. A female was subsequently arrested for domestic assault IV, criminal trespass I and criminal mischief II.

Jul 19 — NW Lakeside Drive, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for menacing and strangulation.

July 21 — Highway 35 — Male arrested for a domestic incident that had occurred the night before in Pine Grove. He was lodged at NORCOR on multiple charges.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

July 17 — Lost Lake Road, 5200 block — Deputy took a report of someone breaking into a building.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

July 17 — Wy’east Road and Summit Drive — Two vehicle traffic crash with injury investigated.

July 18 — Mark O. Hatfield Trailhead — Hit and run reported to have occurred July 16.

July 20 — Highway 35 at milepost 101 — Deputy investigated a non-injury motor vehicle crash near Eastside Road.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

July 19 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for a parole and probation detention warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

July 16 — Culbertson Drive, 4500 block — Stolen vehicle reported.

Other:

July 16 — Dee Highway at milepost 9 — Deputy took a report of an incident.

July 18 — Eagle Creek Trailhead — Search and rescue operation conducted for four lost hikers.

July 19 — State Street, 300 block — Male taken into custody after he attempted to use a bottle of urine for a urine analysis at the probation office.

July 19 — Event Site — Female cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

July 21 — Parsons Road, 600 block — Found property reported. The owner was located and the property returned.