Tuesday morning fire

Hood River Fire Department photo

Hood River firefighters responded at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday to a home at 424 Eugene St., where the occupants had smelled smoke and smoke alarms were sounding. They discovered a fire coming from their exterior deck and called 911. Two adults and a child exited the structure and were unhurt. Crews arrived four minutes later to find fire showing on the third-floor deck one story below the front of the house. The fire originated from the floor between floors two and three, according to Hood River Fire Chief Leonard Damian. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damian said firefighters will canvass the neighborhood to check smoke detectors.