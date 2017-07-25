YESTERYEARS: ‘Lassie’ films in HR in 1947

1917 — 100 years ago

The Hood River Fruit Company, in which H.F. Davidson is largely interested, is building a large warehouse at Odell. The building, which is 50 by 100 feet in dimensions, is located on the Mount Hood Railroad. Stranahan and Slavens are the architects and the building is to be completed the first of August. It will be of frost-proof construction and will be used for receiving and packing. There will be two stories.

VERBATIM: Prolonged Hot Spell Uses Up Much Water Any prolonged hot spell always means a serious drain on Hood River’s water supply. After the scorcher last Saturday, preceded by a hot day Friday, and another on Sunday, the city water supply was down to five feet on Monday morning. Fortunately, cooling winds came up on Monday, relieving an immediate danger of a water shortage. According to City Engineer Clark, the excessive use of water during extremely hot days is due to numerous tubs of cold water for baths, keeping milk and other food cold by allowing water to run on them. Also considerable water is used out of sprinkling hours on lawns and gardens. — Hood River News, July 29, 1927

1927 — 90 years ago

Apple growers will be interested in learning that a washing machine and grading equipment will be installed by Kelly Bros. Company at their warehouse in Hood River for the purpose of doing commercial washing and grading. Besides their own fruit, Kelly Bros. handle a large tonnage every year for independent growers. This new washing and grading service being installed by Kelly Bros. Company will eliminate the necessity of their clients purchasing expensive individual machines. It also insures a better and more uniformly graded and thoroughly washed fruit.

1937 — 80 years ago

Admitting that the Mount Hood Loop Highway, between Hood River and Parkdale, is in bad shape and in need of reconstruction, State Highway Engineer R.H. Baldock, in a letter to Governor Martin, who has urged that this work be undertaken at the earliest possible moment, outlines the big problem which the commission will have to solve before the project can be undertaken: The road is not on the federal aid system.

1947 — 70 years ago

Repairs and replacements at a number of schools in this county, long delayed because of the war, are now in hand, reports County School Superintendent Ralph Jones. Under supervision of Harold Frick, maintenance man, work is proceeding in Cascade Locks schools. At the high school, lockers are being repaired and the home economics room is being kemtoned. A new class room, to accommodate a new addition to the teaching staff, is also being built. At Pine Grove grade school, shingles are being stained and the interior is being kalsomined in readiness for this fall.

1957 — 60 years ago

The three-day fly-in celebration at Cascade Locks was climaxed by a field program and air show on the state emergency field Sunday, July 21. The program started with a fly-in breakfast, then special tours of the Bonneville Dam for pilots and their guests. The field program, which was officially opened by Queen Doris Wilson, was the next event. Honored guests were Lt. John Hafen, USAF, and Dr. W. Peare, chairman of the state board of aeronautics.

Duckwall Bros. urged all packers and other fruit workers to contact crop foremen in each district this week. The packing firm expects a large crop of apples and pears to insure a full season at every packing plant. Present winter estimates have already climbed above last year’s total. Present guesses call for 5,403,135 boxes, compared to 5,262,080 boxes in 1956.

1967 — 50 years ago

Television’s “Lassie” comes to Mount Hood and the Mid-Columbia late this month for a shooting of several scenes, the U.S. Forest Service has announced. The plane carrying “Lassie” and Robert Bray, male star of the show, will arrive Sunday, July 30 to prepare for the filming. Shots on Mount Hood will be taken on the snow field above Timberline Lodge, and the party will also spend time in the Stevenson area for shooting some shows involving the U.S. Forest Service Wind River nursery, Broughton Lumber Company’s lumber flume, and log-rafting on the Columbia. This part of the filming will start after the group has spent about a week in the Mount Hood area, the report said. Each 30-minute television show takes four days to film.

1977 — 40 years ago

Serpentine, the Hood River street whose name is really a description, appears in line for a major federal grant for improvement and widening. City council members received the unofficial word of the approval during a meeting Tuesday, and now they await confirmation of the project. It involves widening Serpentine, a collector street linking the Heights and downtown areas, installing curbs, gutters and drainage, and evening grades.

One of Hood River’s longtime favorite swimming holes, Koberg Beach, may soon be getting a facelift to improve swimming, fishing and boating facilities. The improvement project proposal is the result of a State Parks-Army Corps of Engineers out of court settlement. The state parks brought about the settlement after it filed suit against the Corps for losses Koberg Beach has suffered as a result of a new permanent Bonneville pool level.

1987 — 30 years ago

Three questions are foremost in the minds of windsurfers when they pull into Hood River for the first time, according to Jim O’Banion, manager of the Port of Hood River. “They want to know where the sailpark is, where they can rent a place, and when the brewery is opening.” By the end of August, thirsty boardsailers and local beer lovers may be able to quaff a distinctive brand of Hood River suds — Full Sail Golden Ale — brewed almost within shouting distance of the water.

1997 — 20 years ago

There really couldn’t be a better way to recognize the 20th anniversary of Hood River’s sister city relationship with Tsuruta, Japan. On Saturday, Tsuruta visitors honored the local man who was instrumental in creating the international connection. They donated $33,000 to the Hood River Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Ray T. Yasui Kidney Dialysis Center project.

2007 — 10 years ago

It’s going to be a big party to honor a big anniversary. Hood River Hospital opened its doors at 13th and May streets 75 years ago this summer. The summer party’s theme, “Moving the Past Forward,” will showcase the hospital’s planned expansion and modernization with a groundbreaking. City, county and hospital dignitaries will be on hand to turn shovels of dirt in anticipation of the upcoming construction project. Building and renovation plans will be on display, along with stories and pictures about the hospital’s 75-year history.

