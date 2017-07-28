0

Death Notice for July 29: Dixie Graham

As of Friday, July 28, 2017

Dixie Graham

Dixie Evelyn Graham, age 94, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away July 25, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)