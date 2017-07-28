‘Invention Camp’ Aug. 14-18

Oregon State University is offering a free summer camp for middle schoolers in the Gorge.

Invention Camp takes place Aug. 14-18 at Columbia Gorge Community College, The Dalles campus, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Transportation will be provided from Wy’east Middle School, Hood River Middle School, Mosier School and The Dalles Middle School.

The camp includes snacks and lunch, and is open to all incoming 6-9 grade students.

To register, call Ann Harris, OSU Extension, at 541-386-3343 ext. 38228. Class size is limited, so early registration is recommended.