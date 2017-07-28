OCH starts patient advisory committee Aug. 1

One Community Health is offering patients, family members and caregivers an opportunity to express their ideas and suggestions through a patient advisory committee.

Those who volunteer will meet to share experiences, make recommendations and work to improve the health and wellness of themselves as well as the community at large. All opinions will remain confidential and are designed to improve One Community Health’s services.

The first informational meeting will be Aug. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at One Community Health, 1040 Webber St., The Dalles. Additional meetings will be announced in Hood River and The Dalles in August.

To learn more, visit the “events” page at www.one-commuityhealth.org, or contact Kristine Mier, One Community Health’s community liaison:, at 541-308-8325.