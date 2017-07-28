Service announcements for July 29: Joshua Parke, Jason DeGeus, Maxine Carter and Robert Gilmore

Joshua Parke

Joshua M. Parke of The Dalles, Ore., passed away July 22, 2017, at Hood Canal in Hoodsport, Wash. He was born March 2, 1981, and was 36 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of Josh’s life will be held at noon on Saturday, July 29 at The Dalles Eagles, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

In lieu of flowers, an account has be established for Josh’s children with US Bank, 401 Washington St., The Dalles, OR 97058.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Jason DeGeus

Jason Michael DeGeus was born November 3, 1991, in Hood River, Ore. He died June 18, 2017, and was 25 years old at the time of his passing. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at 3901 Neal Creek Road, Hood River (take exit 64 from I-84, go seven and a half miles up Highway 35, turn left onto Neal Creek Road for about a mile and it will be on the left). Please bring your own lawn chair. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Please visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for family.

Maxine Carter

Maxine Pearl Carter passed away July 26, 2017, at her home in Hood River, Ore. She was born Feb. 2, 1926, and was 91 at the time of her passing. Services for Maxine are planned as follows: public viewing, 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 29; celebration of life, 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, with graveside rites following at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, where she and her husband Carl will be laid to rest next to their daughter Wendy’s grave. Please visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for family.

Robert Gilmore

Robert “Bob” or “Gilly” Gilmore passed away July 21, 2017, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. He was born Oct. 6, 1926, and was 90 years old at the time of his passing. The rosary will be prayed at 1:45 p.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Interment will be at a later date at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Amesbury, Mass. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.