Church News: River of Life plans VBS

River of Life Assembly will hold “Galactic Starveyors” Vacation Bible School July 31-Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Free; open to kids going into kindergarten to sixth grade. Enjoy music, games, prizes, snacks and God’s story. When registering, please note any special needs. Register online at rolahr.org/vbs.

Upper Valley VBS takes place at the Parkdale Community Church, 4910 Baseline Drive, Aug. 7-11 from 5:30-8 p.m. The theme will be “Galactic Starveyors.” Kids will begin their search each day with a family dinner followed by the Worship Rally. From there, kids will gather at the Starveyors Clubhouse to explore God’s world as well as make crafts, sing and learn about missions.

This free event is for children grades pre-K through eighth grade, and is sponsored by Parkdale Community Church, Parkdale Church of the Nazarene, Pillar Bible Fellowship, Valley Worship Center and Parkdale Baptist Church. Register at parkdalenazarene.org; children who register by July 31 will receive a special treat. For questions, contact Sandra at 541-352-7747.

Covenant Hood River Church offers classes

Covenant Hood River Church will offer “Get Over It and Get On With It” on Wednesdays, Aug. 9-30, from 6:45-8 p.m. Childcare is available. The classes will teach participants how to deal with rejection in every area of life and become more secure in themselves. Classes are free.

In September, the church will offer “Learning to Live/Learning to Love” life skills classes. Learn how to manage emotions, anger and pain, how to communicate, how to unlock dreams and potential, and more.

To register or for more information, call 541-386-1170, email pam@hrfls.com, or visit familylifeskillsoforegon.org. Cost is on a sliding scale.

Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will also be offered at the church. The nine-week course runs Sept. 10-Nov. 5 from 12:15-5 p.m., and costs $100, with early bird discounts available. For more information or to register, call 541-386-8805, email cchr@ gorge.net or visit www.covenanthr.org.

