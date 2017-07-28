Coming in August to the Hood River Library

The Hood River Library has a variety of free activities planned in August, most beginning at 5:30 p.m. (unless otherwise noted). For more information on these or other library programs, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@ hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.

Aug. 2 — Build a Reused World: Crafty Leftovers, 4-5 p.m. No theme, no plans, just time to be crafty as we pull out all the teen craft supplies we have used (but didn’t use up) over the year.

Aug. 2 — The Fine Art of Clowning. Michael O'Neil brings his unique style of comedy to the library for a refined evening of serious humor and funny glasses. No tuxedo necessary.

Aug. 5-6 — Library Lock-in, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Games, movies, pizza, snacks, music and more to keep you awake all night. Pick up a registration form at any of the Hood River Library branches. Limit of 25 participants, must have a completed registration slip returned to the library before the day of the lock-in. For teens and tweens.

Aug. 9 — Rock and Roll Your Kids Will Approve Of. Mo Phillips and his band perform their mom-approved jams, which include "Hot Lava" and "Roller Skate Banana Peels." (Parents: Try not to embarrass your kids by dancing during the show.)

Aug. 16 — Musical Stories for Kids and Families. Rick Huddle (aka "Rubber Face") brings his musical, humorous storytelling to the library in a show the whole family will enjoy.

Aug. 23 — Reptile Man, 1 p.m. at the Cascade Locks Library and 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Back by popular demand, the Reptile Man thrills and entertains with his exotic, hysssssterical reptiles from around the world.

The library also hosts weekly programs for children, teens and families, as follows:

Tuesdays — Night Gaming for Teens, 4:30-6:30 p.m. PS4 video games, table top and card games. Meets in Theater Room. Free, for teens and tweens.

Thursdays — Baby/Big Kids Story Time, 10:30 a.m; CrafterNOON, 2 p.m. (craft projects sponsored by G.Williker’s Toy Shoppe. All ages, free); Family Chess Club, 5 p.m. (chess sets provided. Kids and parents welcome to this weekly program, free).

Fridays — ActorNOON, 4 p.m. For kids ages 7-13. Weekly classes with Hood River Valley High School’s Phoenix Theater. Free.