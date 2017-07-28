County Fair continues through Saturday

Plenty is happening at the Hood River County Fairgrounds in Odell as the 2017 County Fair concludes on Saturday.

Gates are open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. General admission is $10 per adult on Friday and Saturday. Children aged 6-12 are admitted for $3 every day; children younger than 6 are admitted free. Season tickets are available ($30 for adults, $10 ages 6-12). Fair parking is free (see details below).

Friday events include the 4:30 p.m. FFA-4H Livestock auction in the Ralph Kirby Arena.

On Saturday, the fairgrounds open at noon, and the carnival starts at 1 p.m. Also at 1 p.m., check out Ranch Sorting Competition in the Frank Herman Arena.

Friday evening, Los Patrones De La Tierra Brava performs at 7:30 p.m., before Raza Obrera takes to the main stage on the football field at 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening starts with “Reba & George: So Good Together,” a tribute to Reba McEntire and George Strait on the main stage at 7 p.m., before the 2017 fair headliner, country music’s Sammy Kershaw, takes to the stage at 8:15 p.m.

All musical performances are free with paid admission to the fair. Also free are the other attractions in the park area or around the fairgrounds.



• The Pirate’s Parrot Show repeats at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. each day near the Floral Building.

• Look out, or up, for Heather Pearl, a professional funny woman, walking on stilts, clowning, and more, in the park and around the fairgrounds.

• Godfrey the Magician brings comedy and levitation tricks to the park stage daily at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., as well as around the fairgrounds.





• Little kids can take a free pony ride in the park.

Heavy attendance is expected Saturday; overflow parking is located at two sites:

• The McCurdy property north of Wy’east Middle School — enter the fairgrounds at the north gate, next to the football field.

• Transportation property, Hood River County School District, on Summit Drive a half-mile from the fairgrounds, with shuttle service provided. Look for signs and/or directions from Lions or County Sheriff Deputies.