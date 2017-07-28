0

County Fair continues through Saturday

Fun at the Fair: The Galvin family of The Dalles enjoys the ping-pong ball toss game at Hood River County Fair midway on Wednesday. Andres and Cindy, holding Dylan, 2, watch Ashley, 6 and Melanie, 4, try to land a ball in a bowl to win a goldfish. Not pictured is their son, Andres, 1. The carnival, along with animal, vegetable and art displays, and musical performances, continue through Saturday in Odell. The 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for kids 6-12. Parking is free but will be in demand Saturday; overflow parking is available next to the fairgrounds, and new this year, at the school district transportation property, with shuttle service.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
Fun at the Fair: The Galvin family of The Dalles enjoys the ping-pong ball toss game at Hood River County Fair midway on Wednesday. Andres and Cindy, holding Dylan, 2, watch Ashley, 6 and Melanie, 4, try to land a ball in a bowl to win a goldfish. Not pictured is their son, Andres, 1. The carnival, along with animal, vegetable and art displays, and musical performances, continue through Saturday in Odell. The 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for kids 6-12. Parking is free but will be in demand Saturday; overflow parking is available next to the fairgrounds, and new this year, at the school district transportation property, with shuttle service.

As of Friday, July 28, 2017

Plenty is happening at the Hood River County Fairgrounds in Odell as the 2017 County Fair concludes on Saturday.

Gates are open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. General admission is $10 per adult on Friday and Saturday. Children aged 6-12 are admitted for $3 every day; children younger than 6 are admitted free. Season tickets are available ($30 for adults, $10 ages 6-12). Fair parking is free (see details below).

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

DANCERS Tamara Shannon and John Painter enjoy the music of Tom Petty tribute singer Frank Murray Wednesday on the Park Stage. The fair brings more music on Friday and Saturday.

Friday events include the 4:30 p.m. FFA-4H Livestock auction in the Ralph Kirby Arena.

On Saturday, the fairgrounds open at noon, and the carnival starts at 1 p.m. Also at 1 p.m., check out Ranch Sorting Competition in the Frank Herman Arena.

Friday evening, Los Patrones De La Tierra Brava performs at 7:30 p.m., before Raza Obrera takes to the main stage on the football field at 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening starts with “Reba & George: So Good Together,” a tribute to Reba McEntire and George Strait on the main stage at 7 p.m., before the 2017 fair headliner, country music’s Sammy Kershaw, takes to the stage at 8:15 p.m.

All musical performances are free with paid admission to the fair. Also free are the other attractions in the park area or around the fairgrounds.

• The Pirate’s Parrot Show repeats at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. each day near the Floral Building.

• Look out, or up, for Heather Pearl, a professional funny woman, walking on stilts, clowning, and more, in the park and around the fairgrounds.

• Godfrey the Magician brings comedy and levitation tricks to the park stage daily at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., as well as around the fairgrounds.

• Little kids can take a free pony ride in the park.

Heavy attendance is expected Saturday; overflow parking is located at two sites:

• The McCurdy property north of Wy’east Middle School — enter the fairgrounds at the north gate, next to the football field.

• Transportation property, Hood River County School District, on Summit Drive a half-mile from the fairgrounds, with shuttle service provided. Look for signs and/or directions from Lions or County Sheriff Deputies.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)